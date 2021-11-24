(CBS Detroit) — A 15-year-old has been charged in connection with a sexual assault attempt of a 29-year-old woman in a Plymouth restroom, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.
Prosecutors charged him with one count of assault with intent to commit sexual penetration and one count of kidnapping.
Officials say that about 6:34 p.m. on Oct. 30, the teen entered the women’s restroom at the Comfort Station on Penniman Avenue and hid in a stall.
Prosecutors say at about 7 p.m., the victim entered the restroom. As she was leaving the stall, the teen allegedly pushed her back in, locked the door and attempted to sexually assault her.
Prosecutors say he is not being charged as an adult defendant but has been adult designated — the judge has the option to sentence him as a juvenile, an adult or a blended juvenile sentence with the option of imposing an adult sentence if he is not rehabilitated.
A preliminary examination is scheduled for Dec. 6.
