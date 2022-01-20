Oxford School Superintendent Addresses Claims Related To High School ShootingThe superintendent of Oxford Community Schools, where four students were shot dead at Oxford High School, posted an open letter countering claims made in a lawsuit accusing the district of not doing enough to prevent the attack.

Detroit Man Charged After Setting Pregnant Girlfriend On FireA Detroit man has been arrested and charged in connection to setting his 26-year-old pregnant girlfriend on fire.

Man Charged With Murder, Dismemberment Of Detroit MotherProsecutors charged 44-year-old Rondell Lamar Watters with murder and mutilation of 32-year-old Latima Warren.

AG Nessel Urges FDA To Enforce Regulation Of Over-The-Counter Hearing AidsMichigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined multistate efforts urging the Food and Drug Administration to enforce consumer protection laws in connection to the sale of over-the-counter hearing aids.

Michigan Matters: Where are the Female CEOs in Michigan?With over 50 percent of Michigan’s population being female and most working outside the home, an all-star lineup of experts --- Carey Oven, Leslie Murphy, Carla Bailo, and Terry Barclay appear to provide an update of how women are faring in corporate America.

‘He Sang The National Anthem At Our Graduations,' Sheriff Washington Remembers Wayne County Corporal Who Died From COVID-19A 5th member of the Wayne County Sheriff’s department has died from COVID just a year after the Department lost Sheriff Benny Napoleon.