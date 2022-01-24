LANSING, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that the 2022 State of the State address will include a tribute to the Oxford community following the deadly shooting at Oxford High School.

The tribute is created by Oxford High School student Luke, who is paying homage with a painting of a photo taken in the parking lot of the high school a week before the tragic incident.

“What is most special to me about Oxford are the stunning sunsets and sunrises atop North Oxford Road which brings light to a new day,” Luke said.

Four students were killed and six others, plus a teacher, were injured on Nov. 30. Ethan Crumbley, 15, who was a student at the high school, faces several charges including murder and terrorism.

The teen’s parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are facing involuntary manslaughter charges after Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said the couple committed “egregious” acts, from buying a gun on Black Friday and making it available to Ethan to resisting his removal from school when they were summoned a few hours before the shooting.

“Oxford is a strong, resilient community, and Michiganders everywhere stand with the victims, families, and entire community,” Whitmer said. “Luke’s depiction of the Oxford sky is beautiful. It reminds all of us to look up and look out for each other. I want to thank Luke for taking the time to create this masterpiece and for enshrining something he loves about his hometown into Michigan’s history.”

The virtual State of the State address will be at 7 p.m. on Jan. 26.

