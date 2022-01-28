DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Police in Detroit say an Amazon driver who was reportedly carjacked back in December confessed to lying about the incident and was actually involved.
According to the Detroit Police Department, investigators were seeking assistance in locating a suspect in the alleged carjacking that happened at about 6 p.m. on Dec. 30 near Renfrew Road and Pembroke Avenue.
About 110 packages were inside the truck at the time, according to DPD.
Police say after receiving a tip, investigators learned the driver may have been involved. Upon further investigation, she admitted that she lied about being carjacked and said she was involved in the planning of the crime.
Investigators sent a warrant request to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for the driver on the charges of larceny over $1,000 and false report of a felony.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact DPD's Commercial Auto Theft at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
