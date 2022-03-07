Detroit Police Seek Tips After Truck, Trailer Stolen From Westin Book Cadillac Hotel ValetThe Detroit Police Department is searching for a vehicle in connection to the theft of a truck and trailer from the Westin Cadillac Book Hotel.

Homicide Investigation Underway After Man Found Dead In Groveland Township HomeAuthorities launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in a home in Groveland Township.

Man Dies In Oakland County ATV CrashOne man has died in an ATV crash in Oakland County over the weekend.

Former Gov. Rick Snyder Will Take 5th If Called To Testify In Flint Water TrialFormer Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, who faces misdemeanor charges in the Flint water crisis, wants to avoid testifying in a civil trial involving engineering firms that are being sued over liability for lead-contaminated water.

US Gas Prices Pennies Away From All-Time High; Michigan Increases To $4 A GallonGas prices continued to climb Monday, rising to just short of a record high. At their skyrocketing pace, the price per gallon record of $4.11 will probably be broken in just a day or two.

Oakland County Woman Wins $300K On Scratch Off Lottery TicketA woman from Oakland County won $300,000 after playing the Michigan Lottery’s Bonus Ball Bingo instant game.