EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The East Lansing Police Department is planning a press conference Thursday to release footage of a non-fatal shooting on April 25.
The conference is expected to be streamed live at 1:30 p.m. on the city's Youtube channel.
East Lansing City Manager George Lahanas and Police Chief Kim Johnson are expected to give remarks prior to the release of the footage.
At about 6:36 p.m. on April 25, officers were dispatched to the Meijer store located at 1350 W. Lake Lansing Road in East Lansing, responding to a complaint of a man with a gun. Officials say a caller reported that a man "pulled a gun out of a car, stuck it in his pocket, and went into the store."
Police say when officers arrived at the scene, they located the man, and then a foot chase occurred, which led the officers and the man out of the store.
After running outside of the store, shots were fired at the man.
According to city officials, the man was transported to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition. According to a report from the Lansing State Journal, the man has been released from the hospital and is lodged in jail.
Because the shooting involved officers, per the East Lansing Police Department's policy, the two officers will be placed on paid administrative leave.
