(CBS DETROIT) — Officials say no charges will be filed against a Roseville police officer who shot and killed a man wielding a knife after a vehicle crash.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, investigators say they did not develop “any evidence to substantiate any criminal charges” against officer Chad Lee in the fatal shooting of 57-year-old Frank Robles, of Roseville. The sheriff’s office says it met with the county prosecutor’s Major Crimes Unit to review the case.

“After this review, a consistent opinion was reached that no criminal charges are warranted for Officer Chad Lee. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office investigation is closed at this time,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Lee was one of two officers who responded to the crash involving Robles on April 26.

Authorities say Robles was driving a Chevy Silverado when he collided with a semi-truck on Groesbeck near 12 Mile Road. Video footage showed him crossing into oncoming traffic before the collision.

Witnesses tried to see if Robles was OK but retreated and called police when they saw that his wrists were cut.

When the officers arrived at the scene, Robles was standing in the middle of the road holding the knife. They asked if he was OK, and he said no. The officers commanded Robles to drop the knife, but he didn’t and began advancing toward Lee.

Police say he was asked to drop the knife multiple times and didn’t comply, advancing toward one of the officers again. Police say it was when the officer fired shots at Robles, knocking him down. Robles tried to get up, still holding the knife in his hand when the officer fired more shots.

About nine shots were fired and Robles was hit multiple times, according to the sheriff’s office. It was not believed drugs and alcohol played a factor.

The semi-truck driver from Ohio was in not injured in the crash, authorities say.

