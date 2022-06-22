(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit City Council has delayed a vote on a $60 million tax break for the Hudson’s site development.
The council was expected to make a decision last week; however, there has been pushback from some residents living in surrounding neighborhoods who fear what the tax break means for them.
Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock firm is asking for the break on top of the $200 million it received in government incentives.
Despite the postponement, Mayor Mike Duggan says he is in support of the tax break, noting how many job opportunities the project will add.
It is expected to be completed in 2024.
In May, Bedrock unveiled a first look inside the new development on the site of the former Hudson’s Department Store. Images including anticipated office spaces, destination retail, event spaces and public rooftop amenities.
“The significance of this development goes beyond its unique and distinctive physical presence. Once complete, along with impressive views, the project will bring premier office, residential, hotel and event spaces with carefully curated dining and entertainment experiences,” Kofi Bonner, CEO of Bedrock., said at the time.
The tower currently stands at about 200 feet tall and will reach 685 feet when completed.
