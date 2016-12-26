Record-Breaking Warmth Sweeps Over Detroit, Flint, Saginaw

DETROIT (WWJ) — No need to bundle up — a new record high has been recorded for December 26 in the city of Detroit.
Temperatures in Detroit reached 56 degrees on Monday, beating out the old record of 55 degrees recorded in 1888.
Sarah Schultz, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, told WWJ Newsradio 950 that new record highs were also set in Flint and Saginaw.
“Flint had 54 degrees as of 2 p.m., that broke the record of 51 degrees set in 1936,” Schultz said. “Saginaw came in with 54 degrees and that beat the record of 53 degrees in 1936.”
The warm-up won’t last long, as AccuWeather calls for highs only in the 30s for the remainder of the week.
