Detroit Mom Facing Possible Charges After Christmas Day Kidnapping Unravels

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit mother is under police investigation for reporting her 1-year-old son missing on Christmas Day, when he was safely with his biological father.
Police said Monday night that Logan Tucker had been located unharmed, along with his father Gregory Tucker, after being reported missing a day earlier.
A missing persons alert was issued for Logan Monday morning after his mother told police that Tucker, who does not have custody, picked him up around noon on Sunday and failed to return him by 5 p.m., as they had agreed. She said she tried to contact Tucker repeatedly, but there was no answer. Police say she also claimed that Tucker had made threats against her and her son in the past.
Details on Logan’s recovery weren’t released, but police said he was safe and returned to his mother — adding that Tucker will not be facing charges for parental kidnapping.
“However, an investigation is now being conducted to determine if charges will be brought against the mother for making a false police report,” police said in a statement.
