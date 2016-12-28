Man Arrested After Police Chase, Crash At Fraser Sinkhole Site

FRASER (WWJ) – A man is in custody after leading police on a high-speed chase that ended with a crash at the site of the big Fraser sinkhole.
Sterling Heights Police Lt. James Belmonte says the suspect slammed into a security guard’s car that was blocking off the constriction area, near 15 Mile Road and Hayes, after hitting two police cars while fleeing from officers at 16 Mile Rd. and Ryan.
The suspect vehicle glanced off the security vehicle before it struck a fire hydrant and came to rest.
“Had it not been because of that security vehicle being parked there, it sure looked from what we can see that the suspect vehicle would’ve ended up ion the sinkhole,” Belmonte said.
A security guard who was inside the car that was struck suffered minor injuries.
Belmonte told WWJ’s Mike Campbell that police were trying to pull the man over because he matched the description of a suspect wanted in connection with several commercial burglaries.
Charges against the suspect are pending. His name was not immediately released.
About 20 homes on Eberlein Dr. in Fraser were evacuated over the Christmas holiday weekend after a massive sinkhole began opening up underneath part of the neighborhood. A state of emergency was declared in the city.
Police said crews did not have to stop their work on the sinkhole because of Wednesday’s crash.
[MORE: Authorities Pump Sewage Into Clinton River In Wake Of Fraser Sinkhole]