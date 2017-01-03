Homicides Edge Slightly Up, Overall Crime Down In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Preliminary figures show non-fatal shootings, carjackings and robberies dropped last year in Detroit, while the number of homicides increased by seven.

Statistics released Tuesday to The Associated Press also reveal that aggravated assaults, burglaries and larcenies also were down in 2016.

Rapes were up by 27 and vehicle thefts jumped by about 500.

Police Chief James Craig told the AP that Detroit is “continuing to make steady progress” in cutting overall crime in the city. He credits increased officer morale and community support as contributing to the lower numbers.

Detroit reports 302 homicides in 2016, compared to 295 the year before. There were 332 committed in 2013.

Fewer than 960 non-fatal shootings occurred last year. The 382 carjackings in 2016 were 150 less than the year before and down 400 from 2013.

Following a triple shooting last June, Chief Craig conceded that, when compared with 2015, the city’s homicide rate was up.

“And again, we’re fighting last year’s statistics; we had a low year,” said Craig. “But still, we just still have too much violence…and overall crime is still down in the city, but the work continues.”

A spokesperson for Craig told WWJ Newsradio 950 he wouldn’t be available for further comment on these latest statistics until Wednesday. More information was expected to be released by the city Wednesday morning.

