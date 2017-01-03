Skimpily Dressed Woman Falls Off Stage After Marriage Proposal [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

There are many cliché ways to propose to your girlfriend. You could do the basic one knee while out to dinner or maybe you can get the scoreboard at a sporting event to do it for you. Just this past year I started seeing videos with the woman proposing to the man, and that’s interesting.

So, I thought I had seen it all until this video of a unique proposal hit the internet.

While at the Lights All Night EDM music festival in Dallas, Texas, one man (Jeff Jackson) decided to pop the question to his lady (Endyugi Soedarsono), which may wind up being the strangest place ever to propose.

While doing so, he got down on one knee, popped the question. Simple enough right? Well it would seem that way but the girl who was asked the question, took a step back and bam she fell through a hole.

THIS GIRL LITERALLY FELL OFF THE STAGE WHILE GETTING PROPOSED TO AT @lightsallnight during @crizzly's set A video posted by CARLYLE (@carlylesounds) on Dec 31, 2016 at 9:38am PST

According to mirror.co.uk Soedarsono had the following response:

“So embarrassing, hahaha, I’m okay tho… still in shock….. but he did good! Hehe.” “Thank you for capturing the perfect moment I literally fell for him.”

At least she is OK and we can all have a little chuckle at her expense. I have a good feeling we are in store for some great viral videos in 2017.