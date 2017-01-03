CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Skimpily Dressed Woman Falls Off Stage After Marriage Proposal [VIDEO]

January 3, 2017 3:45 PM
Filed Under: proposal

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

There are many cliché ways to propose to your girlfriend. You could do the basic one knee while out to dinner or maybe you can get the scoreboard at a sporting event to do it for you. Just this past year I started seeing videos with the woman proposing to the man, and that’s interesting.

So, I thought I had seen it all until this video of a unique proposal hit the internet.

While at the Lights All Night EDM music festival in Dallas, Texas, one man (Jeff Jackson) decided to pop the question to his lady (Endyugi Soedarsono), which may wind up being the strangest place ever to propose.

While doing so, he got down on one knee, popped the question. Simple enough right? Well it would seem that way but the girl who was asked the question, took a step back and bam she fell through a hole.

THIS GIRL LITERALLY FELL OFF THE STAGE WHILE GETTING PROPOSED TO AT @lightsallnight during @crizzly's set

A video posted by CARLYLE (@carlylesounds) on

According to mirror.co.uk Soedarsono had the following response:

“So embarrassing, hahaha, I’m okay tho… still in shock….. but he did good! Hehe.”

“Thank you for capturing the perfect moment I literally fell for him.”

At least she is OK and we can all have a little chuckle at her expense. I have a good feeling we are in store for some great viral videos in 2017.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia