Driver Injured In Crash With Garbage Truck

WARREN (WWJ) – Authorities say a motorist was injured when their vehicle collided with a garbage truck in Warren.
The accident happened Wednesday morning along 12 Mile Road between Van Dyke and Hoover.
Police confirmed a passenger vehicle and a garbage truck were involved in the crash, but other circumstances weren’t immediately clear.
The driver of the car was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. The truck driver was not injured.
A cause of the crash remains under investigation.
