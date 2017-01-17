$5,000 Reward To Catch Culprit Who Dumped 19 Puppies In A Box At Hines Park

PLYMOUTH (WWJ) – A $5,000 cash reward is being offered to catch the suspect who dumped 19 puppies in a urine-soaked cardboard box in Hines Park.

The puppies were discovered on December 28 by a jogger who noticed a cardboard box — that was moving. Inside were nine male and 10 female pups, whimpering and climbing over each other trying to get out.

The dogs, who are now in foster care, will be available for adoption once they’re old enough — veterinarians believe they’re about seven weeks old — but authorities have yet to determine who is responsible for abandoning them.

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for this crime.

“These helpless puppies were abandoned and left to starve or freeze to death in the winter cold,” PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien said in a statement. “PETA urges anyone with information about this case to come forward immediately so that whoever dumped these dogs can be held accountable for putting 19 lives in danger.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call PETA’s tip line at 757-213-8774.