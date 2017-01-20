Trump Mentions Detroit In Inaugural Address; Michigan Reacts To New President

DETROIT (WWJ) – The 45th President of the United States has been sworn into office. Donald J. Trump took his oath at noon Friday, pledging to “faithfully execute the office of president of the United States.”

In a wide-ranging inaugural address, the new POTUS spoke of a togetherness for Americans — giving Detroiters a little shout out.

“…Whether a child is born in the urban sprawl of Detroit or the windswept plains of Nebraska, they look up at the same night sky, they fill their heart with the same dreams, and they are infused with the breath of life by the same almighty Creator,” Trump said.

“So to all Americans, in every city near and far, small and large, from mountain to mountain, and from ocean to ocean, hear these words: You will never be ignored again.”

He talked a lot about change he says is to come.

“For many decades, we’ve enriched foreign industry at the expense of American industry…The wealth of our middle class has been ripped from their homes and then redistributed across the entire world. But that is the past. And now we are looking only to the future,” Trump said.

“We assembled here today are issuing a new decree to be heard in every city, in every foreign capital, and in every hall of power. From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land.” [Read the full text of the speech here].

Michigan U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow, who was in Washington D.C. for the inauguration, was unimpressed with the Detroit mention, telling NBC News that she was hoping to hear a different message.

“I was surprised at how dark his comments were today. It felt depressing and dark when I was hoping, as other presidents, that he would be more hopeful and inspiring,” Stabenaw said.

“Even in Detroit there’s important and wonderful things happening — people working hard, businesses working very hard, jobs coming back, great things happening — and once again he described it as a horrible place.”

Stebenow added that she wants to work with President Trump on the issues that are good for Michigan and its workers.

Speaking live on WWJ Newsradio 950, Michigan Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence said she attended the event because it was her duty — but made clear that she has mixed emotions about President Trump.

“I want to build our manufacturing industry and invest in our infrastructure and roads; that’s something I believe in,” Lawrence said. “But I disheartened that he disheartened that he criticized and attacked all sitting politicians as failures.”

With no specifics mentioned by the new president on Friday, Lawrence is among those still wondering how Trump will fulfill his promise to bring back jobs.

“There’s no mention of a plan or acknowledging the hard work that goes into that,” Lawrence said. “The learning curve for this president is going to be extremely hard and long.”

Representing the Motor City at the ceremony was Bishop Wayne T. Jackson, pastor of Great Faith Ministries, who was criticized by some when he hosted then-candidate Trump at his west side Detroit church in September.

Delivering the closing prayer, Jackson asked that God guide the new president and “give him the wisdom of Solomon, the vision of Joseph and the meekness of Christ.”

He also touched on the issue of equality.

“We were all created by you (God) with one blood, all nations to dwell upon this land together. We are not enemies, but brothers or sisters,” Jackson said. “We are not adversaries, but allies; we are not foes, but we’re friends.”

Back in Rochester Hills, Oakland University students appeared engaged as they gathered in a conference room to watch the swearing-in on a big screen.

Senior Zachary Hendrick said it’s a historic day.

“The country right now is extremely divided between rural and urban areas,” he told WWJ’s Laura Bonnell. “I believe either if his presidency goes bad or it goes good, it’s definitely one of those election where you’ll remember where you were at.”

Sophomore Epin said Trump was the first candidate he’d ever cast a vote for.

“I voted for him in the primaries and I voted for him during the actual election,” he said. “So I feel excited. I just hope I made the right choice.”

Added freshman Jacob Plensky: “I guess in a way I’m optimistic about it. I think I’m ready for a change in our government.”

In Beverly Hills, Michigan, Ben Gline said he didn’t vote Republican, but he’s going to wait and see how things go.

“I feel hopeful about it, but I’m also cautious. And I hope that, you know, everyone can at least get behind him and give him a chance before coming to judgement.”