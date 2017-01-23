CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Trumps Give Biz Leaders 30 Days To Put Together Plan To Create Jobs

January 23, 2017 1:17 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Ford, Mark Fields

DETROIT (WWJ) – Ford Motor Co. CEO Mark Fields says President Donald Trump’s meeting with some big league business leaders was “very positive.”

The new president met with a group of top manufacturing leaders — including Fields, Elon Musk, the head of SpaceX; Andrew Liveris, the CEO of Dow Chemical; and the executives from Dell, Johnson & Johnson and Lockheed Martin — for what the Trump administration called “a listening session” in the in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on Monday.

Liveris told reporters following the meeting that he was impressed with how “engaged” the president was, explaining that Trump has given them 30 days to come up a plan for a series action to help stimulate the American manufacturing sector.

President Trump’s message was that he’s willing to help these business leaders with things like tax cuts, but he wants American jobs in return. Therefore, he’s looking for specific ideas on how to create jobs.

Fields said he’s interested in engaging with Trump on trade, taxes and regulations and he felt that a lot was accomplished in the meeting.

“I know I come out with a lot of confidence that the president is very, very serious on making sure that the United States economy is going to be strong, and have policies — tax, regulatory or trade — to drive that,” Fields told reporters.

“I think that encourages all of us as CEOs as we make decisions going forward,” Fields added.

Trump in the past criticized Ford and other U.S. automakers for importing cars from Mexico and has threatened tariffs of 35 percent on those cars.  He later praised Ford, taking some credit for himself, when the company said it would scrap plans to build a new $1.6 billion plant in Mexico while at the same time announcing a $700 million investment in its Flat Rock, Michigan, plant to build hybrid electric vehicles.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia