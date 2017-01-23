CBS62[1]
Reward For Tips In Case Of Mutilated Dog Jumps To $35,000

January 23, 2017 4:25 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) — A reward in the case of a maimed Rottweiler-mix found in Detroit about a week ago has jumped.

The total reward was increased from $2,500 to $35,000 — probably the largest ever the Humane Society has offered in an animal cruelty case.

Baron was found wandering in southwest Detroit on January 17 with his ears and nose chopped off. He will likely have his tail amputated and may have some reconstructive surgery on his nose.

Mark Ramos, lead cruelty investigator for the Michigan Humane Society, said last week that the extent of the damage done was shocking.

“It appears that someone purposely maimed this poor dog, which has caused it a great deal of suffering,” Ramos said. “This kind of cruelty is unacceptable. We need to be a voice for these animals and as a community we need to speak through our strong actions to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

[**Please note: These images are graphic and may be disturbing** See the photos here.].

People from across the country have called the Michigan Humane Society to offer reward donations or to ask about adoptions. The reward is for the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Baron’s injuries.

Anyone who may be able to identify the owner of this dog, the person responsible for harming it or who has any information about this case is asked to call the MHS hotline at 313-872-3401.

