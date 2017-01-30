CBS62[1]
Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 10 p.m. Monday until 12 p.m. Tuesday [MORE INFO]

Roseville Woman Claims Self Defense, Charged In Boyfriend’s Fatal Stabbing

January 30, 2017 5:34 PM
Filed Under: roseville, Stacey Glass

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – A Roseville woman has been charged with manslaughter in the stabbing death of her boyfriend.

Stacey Glass, in wheel chair with visible bruises, was arraigned via video feed in 39th District Court in Roseville, Monday afternoon. The 27-year-old maintains she acted in justifiable self-defense.

Police said Shane Bigger of Eastpointe was fatally stabbed in Glass’s home on Birmingham Street near 12 Mile and Utica Road, early Saturday morning.

Investigators said the 31-year-old man was killed by an “edged weapon.”

Stacey Glass is seen on a monitor during her video arraignment. (credit: Jon Hewett/WWJ)

Stacey Glass is seen on a monitor during her video arraignment. (credit: Jon Hewett/WWJ)

Asked about what may have led to the killing, Glass’s brother Harvey Hill told reporters he believes that Bigger was a drug addict.

“She left him a couple times because he’s got a problem with narco painkillers. And she said that she doesn’t want her around if that’s what he’s gonna do because of her daughter, and they’ve been on and off,” Hills said. “I do know that night that I personally watched him take Xanax and drink hard liquor.”

Reporting from the courthouse, WWJ’s Jon Hewett said there was a dispute at court between Hill and Bigger’s father.

“They were actually pushing and shoving, broke a chair in the courtroom, but on charges or tickets were issued that we saw,” Hewett said. “But they had to be separated in this very emotional hearing.”

The judge ordered Glass held on a $100,000 cash or surety bond, no 10 percent.

She faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

