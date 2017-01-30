Snow Could Mean Treacherous Travel Tonight Into Tuesday

DETROIT (WWJ) – With 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected to accumulate overnight into Tuesday, forecasters are warning motorists to prepare for some nasty road conditions across metro Detroit.

Following a cold day with a high of 27 degrees and a few sunny breaks, WWJ AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean Devore says the snow will move back into the area late Monday night.

“A clipper — this one’s a stronger clipper than the one that we had yesterday (Sunday) into last night,” Devore said. “This one I think has enough oomph to it that it will create some problems later tonight into tomorrow morning.”

Devore said while Metro Detroit is expected to get only another 2 to 4 inches of snow (beginning after around 10 p.m.) forecasters are worried more about when it’s coming than how much we’ll get.

“It’s the timing that really concerns me,” Devore said, “being probably in the heart of the morning commute tomorrow.”

Forecasters say the snow will likely fall steadily well into the morning, tapering off into a few show showers in the afternoon with a high a little warmer at 35 degrees.

The good news is that should be it for accumulating snow this week, it looks like until Sunday.

Here’s the detailed forecast for the week:

Monday: Cloudy with a little sunshine. High 27F.

Monday Night: Cloudy with snow. Low around 25F. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches expected. Tuesday: Snow showers. High around 35F. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around 1 inch.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy with a few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F.

Wednesday: Cloudy with temps steady in the low to mid 30s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low 19F.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High around 24F.

Thursday Night: Cloudy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 11F. Friday: Considerably cloudy early; a little less later. High around 25F.

Friday Night: M ostly clear. Low 14F.

Saturday: Generally sunny with a few afternoon clouds. High 29F.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Cloudy with snow showers in the afternoon. High 31F. Chance of snow 40%.

Sunday Night: Cloudy early; partial clearing late. Low 18F.

