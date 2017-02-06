Miguel Cabrera Releases First Images Of His New Cleats [PHOTO]

February 6, 2017 1:29 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Tigers, Miguel Cabrera

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Last season, superstar slugger Miguel Cabrera told me he was waiting for a shoe contract and that, sadly, no one had yet wanted him.

This year he followed up on that sentiment saying he still didn’t have a shoe contract. A lot has changed since the middle of January.

Monday afternoon, the former MVP and Triple Crown winner tweeted out he finally has his first Miggy cleat.

Cabrera wore the same brand of cleat throughout the 2016 season and now it appears he will be wearing the TRUsox® brand again this year. Cabrera isn’t the only professional athlete to be sponsored by the brand. Mohamed Sanu of the Atlanta Falcons wore the brand during the Super Bowl.

Would you buy a pair of Cabrera’s signature cleats if they were made available to the public?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia