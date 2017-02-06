Miguel Cabrera Releases First Images Of His New Cleats [PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens
Last season, superstar slugger Miguel Cabrera told me he was waiting for a shoe contract and that, sadly, no one had yet wanted him.
This year he followed up on that sentiment saying he still didn’t have a shoe contract. A lot has changed since the middle of January.
Monday afternoon, the former MVP and Triple Crown winner tweeted out he finally has his first Miggy cleat.
Cabrera wore the same brand of cleat throughout the 2016 season and now it appears he will be wearing the TRUsox® brand again this year. Cabrera isn’t the only professional athlete to be sponsored by the brand. Mohamed Sanu of the Atlanta Falcons wore the brand during the Super Bowl.
Would you buy a pair of Cabrera’s signature cleats if they were made available to the public?