Brutally Disfigured Detroit Dog Gets Reconstructive Surgery On Nose, Tail

EAST LANSING (WWJ) – A group of veterinarians will perform reconstructive surgery on a badly mutilated dog discovered wandering in Detroit last month.

The young Rottweiler’s story captured attention and donations from people all over the world when photos of his injuries went viral.

Now nicknamed “Barron,” his ears and part of his tail had been cut off.

[**Please note: These images are graphic and may be disturbing. See the photos here.].

On Wednesday, a surgeon from Michigan State University will join Michigan Humane Society Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Fisher to perform reconstructive surgery on Barron’s nose.

“To help protect those exposed nasal tissues and also give him a little bit better cosmetic look,” Fisher explained in an interview with WWJ Newsradio 950’s Zahra Huber.

Barron will also undergo surgery on his tail, which never healed correctly.

“We’re gonna have to basically shorten his tail a little bit through kind of a normal procedure that we would normally do if we were amputating…So make sure those tissues are not exposed and things heal up there properly,” Fisher said.

“I’ve seen many dogs that have had their ears cut off and various types of injuries and stab wounds and so forth,” he added, “but this is the first one I’ve seen that had so many wounds at once.”

Baron will neutered on Wednesday as well. The hope is he will be able to be adopted into a loving forever home once he’s recovered, which is expected to take about two weeks.

An investigation was launched after Barron was found by a Good Samaritan on Jan. 17, walking near Livernois and Warren on the city’s southwest side.

Anyone who may be able to identify the owner of this dog, the person responsible for harming it or who has any information about this case is asked to call the MHS hotline at 313-872-3401.

A cash reward of up to $35,000 is available if a tip leads to an arrest and conviction.