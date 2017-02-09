CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Jimmy Howard Suffers Setback In Rehab, Red Wings Hoping For Best

February 9, 2017 11:09 AM
Filed Under: grand rapids griffins, Jimmy Howard, ken holland

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

After getting shelled in his first rehab start, Jimmy Howard was injured in his second.

Not quite the smooth recovery the Red Wings were hoping for.

Working his way back from a sprained right knee, which has sidelined him for almost two months, Howard re-aggravated the injury on Wednesday night while tending goal for the Grand Rapids Griffins, Pete Wallner reported.

Per Wallner, Howard “made a sprawling save” that left him on his back midway through the third period against Manitoba and was lifted at the next whistle. He went straight to the locker room to be evaluated by team doctors.

“He felt a little tweak,” Red Wings GM Ken Holland told Wallner.

Griffins coach Todd Nelson said he removed Howard from the game as a “precautionary” measure.

“We don’t think the injury – if it even is an injury – is very serious,” Nelson said, via Wallner. “It was one of those things that when you get injured, like you did before this, sometimes things happen and you kind of get scared that it happened again. But we don’t think that’s the case.”

“He was flexing his knee, the same knee that he injured, so that’s why it scared him,” Nelson added.

Howard had planned to start at least two more games for the Griffins, who play at Iowa on Friday and Saturday night. For now, though, he is being re-evaluated in Detroit.

“We’re going to take him back home to see our doctor and hopefully he gives him the green light to go back and join the team in Iowa,” Holland told Wallner. “But we’ll see what they say (Thursday) morning.”

Howard showed improvement in his second rehab start after allowing five goals on 29 shots in his first. He stopped 16 of 17 shots versus Manitoba before being lifted with 10:53 remaining.

“I thought he looked smooth,” Holland said. “The team played good, didn’t have a ton of scoring chances. He obviously didn’t have the work (like Saturday), but I thought Grand Rapids played tight defensively and didn’t give up a lot.”

Prior to his original injury on Dec. 20, Howard ranked fourth in the NHL in both save percentage (.934) and goals against average (1.96). The Red Wings have struggled to find consistent goaltending since.

More on this story to come.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Last Minute Valentine's Day IdeasYou've got less than a week to plan the most romantic night of the year. Better get going!
Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia