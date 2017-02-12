Wind Advisory In Effect For All Of Metro Detroit On Sunday Evening

DETROIT (WWJ) — Batten down the hatches, it’s going to be windy tonight.
The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for Wayne, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Lenawee and Monroe Counties on Sunday.
The advisory will be in effect from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Occasional peak wind gusts will be at or near 45 mph. Downed limbs and localized power outages will be possible, while driving conditions could be hazardous for high-profile vehicles.
