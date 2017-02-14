Lovely Valentine’s Day Forecast: Sunny And Mild

DETROIT (WWJ) – Temperatures might be warmer than normal for Valentine’s Day, but this chilly weather is still a perfect excuse to snuggle up with your sweetie.

Chief Meteorologist Jim Madaus said we’ll see highs in the mid-40s on Tuesday, which is about 10 degrees warmer than usual.

“We’ve got sunshine in the forecast through the morning and we’ll see a few clouds roll in this afternoon,” said Madaus.

By the evening, clouds will dominate the sky and temperatures will drop — giving you the perfect opportunity to get close with your Valentine.

“A system that’s headed our way could bring some snow showers overnight and into Wednesday morning,” said Madaus.

Temperatures will hover in the 30s until Friday, when it warms back up to the mid-40s. Then we should see sunny skies all weekend, with temps in the 50s.

Here’s the extended forecast from the CBS Detroit weather team:

Tuesday — Mostly sunny skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon with snow showers during the evening. High 47F. Low 28F.

Wednesday — Overcast. Temps nearly steady around 30. Low 20F.

Thursday — Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A few flurries or snow showers possible overnight. High 32F. Low 22F.

Friday — Partly cloudy skies. High 42F. Low 31F.

Saturday — Abundant sunshine. High 57F. Low 37F.

