Suspected Meth Lab Discovered In Oakland County Condominium

WALLED LAKE (WWJ) – Police have uncovered a suspected methamphetamine lab in a southern Oakland County community.
The discovery was made late Wednesday night at a condominium complex on Legato Street, off of West Maple Road near Pontiac Trail in Walled Lake.
The scene remains active. Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said Walled Lake police are handling the investigation with his department’s assistance. Walled Lake police declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.
Shaw said it’s the second day in a row “one of these labs have been found in our neighborhoods.”
On Wednesday, a suspected Fentanyl lab was discovered during a police raid in a neighborhood along Telegraph and Joy roads on Detroit’s west side. One man was taken into custody and four children were removed from the home; more arrests could come as well.
Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest.