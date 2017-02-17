Popular Detroit Eatery Katoi Damaged In Early Morning Fire; Arson Suspected

DETROIT (WWJ) – Authorities are trying to figure out exactly what caused a popular Detroit eatery to go up in flames.
A fire took off around 6 a.m. Friday at Katoi, a southeast Asian restaurant on Michigan Avenue at 17th Street.
Firefighters arrived on the scene quickly after the blaze started and extinguished the flames. No injuries were reported.
Arson investigators were also called to the scene to help determine a cause of the fire. Detectives will be reviewing surveillance cameras to see if the videos hold any clues.
Katoi was recently named the city’s Best New Restaurant in 2016 by the Detroit Free Press. “In less than a year, the out-of-this-world hotspot has bolstered Detroit’s dining profile nationally, but its local appeal is evident in the crush of would-be diners who wait hours during peak times for a coveted seat.”
Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest.