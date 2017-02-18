60s In February? Record Temps Possible This Weekend

DETROIT (WWJ) – You couldn’t ask for better weather in February.

On Saturday, we’ll see temperatures near and possibly even breaking a 40-year old weather record in metro Detroit.

“Temperatures will jump from the upper 30s this morning into the 60 degree range. Keep in mind, our record for today was set back in 1976 at 62 degrees, so we’ll be close in many areas,” said CBS 62 Chief Meteorologist Jim Madaus. “Upper 50s and lower 60s with sunshine in our forecast, a nice looking Saturday.”

The weather Sunday looks just as bright.

“Tomorrow, we’ve got a couple clouds but those will break up for sunshine and with the dry air in place, it will be a nice Sunday as well,” said Madaus. “And this pattern even goes into next week.”

High temperatures will be around 50 degrees all week, Madaus added, but it might not be as sunny.

Here’s the local forecast from the CBS Detroit weather team:

Saturday — Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. Near record high temperatures. High 61F. Low 33F.

Sunday — Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 57F. Low 31F.

Monday — Sunshine and clouds mixed. A few showers later at night. High 46F. Low 36F.

Tuesday — Cloudy with showers. High around 55F. Low 43F.

Wednesday — Sunny skies. High around 60F. Low 46F.

