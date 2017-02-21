Are Isaiah Thomas And Andre Drummond Teasing A Trade? [PHOTOS]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
The NBA trade deadline is Thursday and rumors have been running rampant involving the Detroit Pistons Reggie Jackson and Andre Drummond. The rumor that is the most fresh involved the Pistons trying to deal Andre Drummond to the Sacramento Kings for DeMarcus Cousins.
Thursday night, Boston Celtics All-Star Isaiah Thomas sparked a bunch of interest with one simple tweet that only involved a wide-eyed emoji.
The last time Thomas made such a Tweet it was before the Celtics made a move for Al Horford.
Here is where the Pistons’ Andre Drummond came into play, he retweeted Thomas’ original tweet and then followed up with one of his own Tuesday.
According to NESN.com:
If that wasn’t enough, Drummond apparently did some work to his Twitter profile, removing any references to the Pistons and changing his profile photo.
Drummond may just be trying to mess with everyone but sometimes where there is smoke there is fire.
Should the Pistons do everything in their power to trade Andre Drummond?