Justin Verlander, Chris Archer Debate D.H. Rule Over Twitter

February 23, 2017 5:56 PM
Filed Under: Chris Archer, Justin Verlander, Will Burchfield

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

While the Tigers were kicking off Spring Training action this afternoon, Justin Verlander, who wasn’t rostered for the exhibition game versus Florida Southern, was spitballing with fellow ace Chris Archer on Twitter.

The topic? How to make baseball better.

Verlander, a noted Twitter user, was quick to respond.

Though his first hashtag might suggest otherwise, Verlander isn’t exactly a “pitcher who rakes.” Over 37 big league at-bats, he has three hits – all singles – for a career average of 0.81. (10 sac bunts, though!)

But that’s just his point. Pitchers, by and large, are automatic outs, whereas designated hitters tend to be just the opposite. And it’s clear that N.L. pitchers benefit from this disparity.

Archer, who also pitches in the A.L., quickly caught on.

To Archer’s point, compare the N.L. and A.L. ERA leaders in 2016.

N.L.
Kyle Hendricks: 2.13
Jon Lester: 2.44
Noah Syndergaard: 2.60

A.L.
Aaron Sanchez: 3.00
Justin Verlander: 3.04
Masahiro Tanaka: 3.07

Verlander suggested another benefit of adopting N.L. rules.

This is harder to prove. But if N.L. games tend to be lower scoring, intuition suggests he’s probably right.

Verlander later to responded to a fan who suggested N.L. pitchers rack up at least two more strikeouts per game thanks to the pitcher-vs.-pitcher matchup.

A look at last year’s strikeout leaders again suggests that N.L. pitchers have an advantage.

N.L.
Max Scherzer: 284
Jose Fernandez: 253
Madison Bumgarner: 251

A.L.
Verlander: 254
Archer: 233
Chris Sale: 233

Are Verlander and Archer onto something?

