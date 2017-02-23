Justin Verlander, Chris Archer Debate D.H. Rule Over Twitter

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

While the Tigers were kicking off Spring Training action this afternoon, Justin Verlander, who wasn’t rostered for the exhibition game versus Florida Southern, was spitballing with fellow ace Chris Archer on Twitter.

The topic? How to make baseball better.

Lots swirling around what needs to be changed about the game of baseball. What do y'all want to see changed, if anything, & why? — Chris Archer (@ChrisArcher22) February 23, 2017

Verlander, a noted Twitter user, was quick to respond.

.@ChrisArcher22 I'd like to see the AL and NL have the same rules. Same for everyone. I vote NL rules. #pitcherswhorake #noDHplease 🙏🏻 — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) February 23, 2017

Though his first hashtag might suggest otherwise, Verlander isn’t exactly a “pitcher who rakes.” Over 37 big league at-bats, he has three hits – all singles – for a career average of 0.81. (10 sac bunts, though!)

But that’s just his point. Pitchers, by and large, are automatic outs, whereas designated hitters tend to be just the opposite. And it’s clear that N.L. pitchers benefit from this disparity.

Archer, who also pitches in the A.L., quickly caught on.

@JustinVerlander lol. DH does make a huge difference in the outcome of game and personal statistics🤔.. — Chris Archer (@ChrisArcher22) February 23, 2017

To Archer’s point, compare the N.L. and A.L. ERA leaders in 2016.

N.L.

Kyle Hendricks: 2.13

Jon Lester: 2.44

Noah Syndergaard: 2.60

A.L.

Aaron Sanchez: 3.00

Justin Verlander: 3.04

Masahiro Tanaka: 3.07

Verlander suggested another benefit of adopting N.L. rules.

This is harder to prove. But if N.L. games tend to be lower scoring, intuition suggests he’s probably right.

Verlander later to responded to a fan who suggested N.L. pitchers rack up at least two more strikeouts per game thanks to the pitcher-vs.-pitcher matchup.

I wouldn't say 2 a game. But for sure more K's. Has anyone ever made a stat to compare NL and AL pitchers taking everything into account? https://t.co/SAE3LCCHhs — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) February 23, 2017

A look at last year’s strikeout leaders again suggests that N.L. pitchers have an advantage.

N.L.

Max Scherzer: 284

Jose Fernandez: 253

Madison Bumgarner: 251

A.L.

Verlander: 254

Archer: 233

Chris Sale: 233

Are Verlander and Archer onto something?