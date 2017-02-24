Pistons Set To Announce Location Of New Practice Facility

The Detroit Pistons are locating their new practice facility in the city’s New Center.
While an official announcement isn’t expected until later in the day, multiple reports Friday morning indicate the facilities will be located in the center of the New Center, along with a new Pistons corporate headquarters.
This comes a few months after the team announced it will begin playing in Detroit beginning next season, sharing the new home of the Detroit Red Wings — Little Caesars Arena — which is under construction at Woodward Ave. and I-75, just north of downtown.
Back when plans to move to Detroit were just being discussed, a different location for practice, just north of the new arena, was mentioned. It’s not clear at this time what led to the change in plans.
A news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday at Gilmour Center at One Ford Place in the New Center, near the site of the planned facilities.
Meantime, the Pistons move to Detroit is still awaiting final approval by City Council.
