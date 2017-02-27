2 Women Arrested In Connection With Shooting Death Of Garden City Teen

February 27, 2017 7:44 PM
Filed Under: fatal shooting

DETROIT (WWJ) — Two people were arrested Monday in connection with the the shooting death of a Garden City teen in Detroit.

Reginald Rose-Robinson, 17, was walking out of a store near Plymouth Rd. and Meyers with a friend on Detroit’s west side on Friday night when he was gunned down by someone in an SUV, witnesses say.

There are reports the shooting occurred after someone with Rose-Robinson made a comment toward a woman and she became upset.

Police confirmed that two women are in custody, but said they will not confirm whether either woman was the shooter. Detectives identified two persons of interest on Saturday — a man and a woman.

Rose-Robinson was a senior at Cambridge High School.

