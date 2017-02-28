Flooding At Site Of Water Main Break, Big Sinkhole In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Traffic is tied up in a neighborhood on Detroit’s west side due to a water main break, resulting sinkhole and flooding.
As of 10 a.m., there was water over the roadway at the site of what police described as a large sinkhole at Trinity and Pickford Streets, near W. 7 Mile Rd. and between Evergreen and Lahser.
“It’s kind of hard to get a handle on just how big this sinkhole is,” reported WWJ’s Ron Dewey from the scene. “Probably about half the size of a typical neighborhood intersection from what I was able to see earlier when there was water bubbling up from the ground with the water main break.
Detroit police asked that residents avoid the area and find an alternate route.
Repairs are underway.
No accidents have been reported so far in connection with the hazard.
