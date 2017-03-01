Wind Advisory: Strong Gusts, Power Outages, Downed Trees Possible

DETROIT (WWJ) – Take note if you plan to be out and about on Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory, in effect from noon to 10 p.m.
The advisory — which covers all of Southeast Michigan, including Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, St. Clair, Livingston, Washtenaw, Lenawee and Monroe counties — warns that winds will gust up to 45 mph throughout the day.
While temperatures will be up to around 60 degrees Wednesday, WWJ AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean Devore says a strong cold front is on the way.
“Then some showers and thunderstorms will start to pop up again as the front that’s going to bring the colder air pushes towards us around lunch time and moves over us through the afternoon,” Devore said.
Downed tree limbs and localized power outages will be possible across metro Detroit, and hazardous driving conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles, are likely. Motorists are advised to exercise extra caution.
Devore says temperatures will plummet in the evening, down into the 20s overnight, and the rain will change over to snow. A couple of brisk cold days are expected, ahead of another warm-up over the weekend.
Here’s the detailed forecast from the CBS Detroit weather team:
