CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Dozens Of Schools Close Amid Boil Water Advisory In Detroit [MAP]

March 2, 2017 7:02 AM

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Dozens of schools are closed amid a boil water advisory for portions of Detroit and the enclaves of Hamtramck and Highland Park.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District says 26 public schools in Detroit are closed Thursday as a precaution following the advisory, which was announced earlier this week. Schools in Hamtramck are also closed for a second-straight day Thursday.

[Check School Closings Now]

The Great Lakes Water Authority says its Water Works Park Water Treatment Facility on Tuesday had an equipment malfunction that caused low water pressure. The problem was addressed, but the advisory was issued due to concerns that bacteria could have gotten into the system.

The advisory is in effect for the areas south of West McNichols to the Detroit River, and east of Linwood to Connor in Detroit, along with the entire cities of Hamtramck and Highland Park.

The affected area includes downtown Detroit and the campus of Wayne State University, where signs were posted on drinking fountains warning people not to drink the water.

The boil water advisory will remain in effect for the defined area until results from the sampling verify the water is safe to drink. Customers will be advised when the boil water advisory has been lifted.

Any residents or businesses without water service in the defined area is urged to contact the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department’s emergency line at 313-267-7401.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places For Paczki In DetroitFat Tuesday is less than a week away! Here's where to find the best paczki in town.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia