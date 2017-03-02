Dozens Of Schools Close Amid Boil Water Advisory In Detroit [MAP]

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Dozens of schools are closed amid a boil water advisory for portions of Detroit and the enclaves of Hamtramck and Highland Park.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District says 26 public schools in Detroit are closed Thursday as a precaution following the advisory, which was announced earlier this week. Schools in Hamtramck are also closed for a second-straight day Thursday.

[Check School Closings Now]

The Great Lakes Water Authority says its Water Works Park Water Treatment Facility on Tuesday had an equipment malfunction that caused low water pressure. The problem was addressed, but the advisory was issued due to concerns that bacteria could have gotten into the system.

The advisory is in effect for the areas south of West McNichols to the Detroit River, and east of Linwood to Connor in Detroit, along with the entire cities of Hamtramck and Highland Park.

As a necessary precaution, the boil water advisory applies to all homes, businesses (incl downtown), and organizations in the defined area. pic.twitter.com/p4WSmYZvQj — Detroit Water DWSD (@DetroitWaterDep) March 1, 2017

The affected area includes downtown Detroit and the campus of Wayne State University, where signs were posted on drinking fountains warning people not to drink the water.

The boil water advisory will remain in effect for the defined area until results from the sampling verify the water is safe to drink. Customers will be advised when the boil water advisory has been lifted.

Any residents or businesses without water service in the defined area is urged to contact the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department’s emergency line at 313-267-7401.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.