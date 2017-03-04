Ex-Con Charged With Murder In Fatal Beating

DETROIT (WWJ) – An ex-con whose criminal history dates back to the 1980s has been charged with beating a man to death in Detroit.
Antonio Otis Stone, 44, was arraigned Thursday on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of 49-year-old Larry Neville. He was ordered held without bond.
The crime happened the afternoon of Feb. 26 at a home in the 7300 block of Dexter, near West Grand Boulevard and I-96 on the city’s west side. According to police, Neville was found lying on the floor unresponsive in an upstairs bedroom.
It is alleged that the victim was fatally beaten by Stone, although a motive has not yet been revealed.
According to Michigan Department of Corrections, Stone’s criminal history dates back to June 1989 when he was charged with robbery and assault with intent to cause great bodily harm less than murder. While serving his seven to 15 year sentence on those charges, Stone was convicted twice of possessing illegal weapons while behind bars, which extended his sentence. Online records show he was discharged on October 28, 2015.
Stone is due back in court for a probable cause conference on March 16, followed by a preliminary exam on March 22.