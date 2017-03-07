CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Ryan Sproul Shelved For Season With Torn ACL

March 7, 2017 12:13 PM
Filed Under: Ryan Sproul, Will Burchfield

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

A season that began in promise for Ryan Sproul has ended in pain.

The 24-year-old defenseman suffered a torn ACL in the Red Wings’ loss to the Oilers on Saturday night and will be out for the rest of the year. It remains to be seen whether or not he’ll need surgery.

Sproul, Detroit’s second-round draft pick in 2011, played his way onto the Wings’ roster during training camp and shined in his season debut. But he struggled to stay in the lineup due to his defensive inconsistencies and spent large chunks of the season as a healthy scratch.

Including Saturday’s contest versus the Oilers, Sproul appeared in just 27 of the Red Wings’ first 63 games. He’ll finish the season with with one goal, six assists and a minus-seven rating.

The Red Wings called up defenseman Robbie Russo from Grand Rapids on Monday. It appears he’ll take over for Sproul on the blue line.

