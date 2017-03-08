Brush Fire Burns Multiple Acres Of Land In Novi

NOVI (WWJ) – What began as a small brush fire has scorched as many as 30 acres of land in Novi.

By 2 p.m., authorities said the fire was contained but still smoldering in some spots along 12 Mile Rd. near Meadowbrook Rd., at Michigan State University’s Tollgate Farms property.

20 to 25 acres of brush burns at MSU Tollgate Farms property along 12 Mile Road in Novi. Embers carried by heavy winds. Details @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/FTaSMQkvsK — Jon Hewett (@JonHewettWWJ) March 8, 2017

Novi Assistant Police Chief Jarrod Heart said the challenge now will be keeping the gusty winds from bringing the blaze back to life.

Heart said, while there are multiple downed power lines in the area, it’s unclear at this time if that sparked the blaze.

“We do not know at this time what started the fire,” he told WWJ’s Jon Hewett at the scene. “We have approximately 20-25 acres that have burned. So far it’s all been brush.”

Heart said they had more than a dozen firefighters on site from the Novi Fire Department battling the fire.

“It did, unfortunately, cross east across Meadowbrook, so we have about a four or five-acre parcel over there that’s since been put out. So there just monitoring it for flare-ups.”

The traffic light was out, meantime, on 12 Mile near the Twelve Oaks Professional Center. Traffic on 12 Mile Rd. was down to one lane but moving as of 2 p.m.

An investigation is ongoing.

No injuries have been reported.