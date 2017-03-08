CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Brush Fire Burns Multiple Acres Of Land In Novi

March 8, 2017 2:36 PM

NOVI (WWJ) – What began as a small brush fire has scorched as many as 30 acres of land in Novi.

By 2 p.m., authorities said the fire was contained but still smoldering in some spots along 12 Mile Rd. near Meadowbrook Rd., at Michigan State University’s Tollgate Farms property.

Novi Assistant Police Chief Jarrod Heart said the challenge now will be keeping the gusty winds from bringing the blaze back to life.

Heart said, while there are multiple downed power lines in the area, it’s unclear at this time if that sparked the blaze.

“We do not know at this time what started the fire,” he told WWJ’s Jon Hewett at the scene. “We have approximately 20-25 acres that have burned. So far it’s all been brush.”

Heart said they had more than a dozen firefighters on site from the Novi Fire Department battling the fire.

“It did, unfortunately, cross east across Meadowbrook, so we have about a four or five-acre parcel over there that’s since been put out. So there just monitoring it for flare-ups.”

The traffic light was out, meantime, on 12 Mile near the Twelve Oaks Professional Center. Traffic on 12 Mile Rd. was down to one lane but moving as of 2 p.m.

An investigation is ongoing.

No injuries have been reported.

