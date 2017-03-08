CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
90K Lose Power, Traffic Signals Out, Trees Down Across Southeast Michigan

March 8, 2017 12:00 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Tens of thousands are without power in metro Detroit and the surrounding area, with a High Wind Warning in effect.

According to DTE Energy, as of 11:30 a.m, an estimated 90,000 customers were without power in total across Southeast Michigan and into the Thumb.

[Check DTE’s power outage map]

trees down 90K Lose Power, Traffic Signals Out, Trees Down Across Southeast Michigan

Trees damaged in Bloomfield Village. (credit: Dr. Deanna Lites/WWJ)

Looking at hard-hit areas, around 2,500 homes and businesses lost power in the area of 9 Mile Rd. and US-23 in Whitmore Lake; and 1,400 outages were reported along 7 Mile Rd. between Haggerty and Northville roads.

The power was out at University of Michigan’s Ann Arbor campus, according to staffers.

Some other concentrated areas include Salem Township, around 1,000 customers; Clawson, 1,500 near 13 Mile and Rochester Rd.; Romulus, around 800 near I-94 and Wayne Rd.; and around 700 in Pinckney.

The power went out at Bradford Academy near Telegraph and 9 Mile Rd. and students were sent home.

Some damage has also been reported as a result of the wind. Trees were blown down in a neighborhood near Lahser and Maple, in the Grosse Pointes and in Bloomfield Hills, and downed power lines were spotted by drivers on Mound Road.

Downed power lines have been reported all over. At 12 Mile Rd. and Mound in Warren, WWJ producer Sarah Porada was there when it happened.

“I heard and saw the power line pop right in front of me and explored,” Porada said. “There was like a flame and a lot of smoke. I was actually a little afraid by it. I didn’t know it would start a fire or what.”

WWJ Traffic Reporter Lorna Stevens said Mound Rd. was shut down at 12 Mile Rd. due to the problem. Also, on Mound before 14 Mile Rd., the left lanes were closed because of another fallen power cable.

Also, Lone Pine Rd. near Cranbrook was closed due to the same problem.

[High Wind Warning Issued For Southeast Michigan]

At 11:30 a.m., Stevens said State St., between Michigan Ave. and I-94 was blocked due to fallen power cables and a pole across the roadway.  On Cadieaux, between Charlevoix and Waterloo, a fallen tree blocked the roadway there as well. Police responded to the scene at Utica and 12 Mile Rd. on reports of power poles and lines hanging over roadway.

Traffic signals went out in the following areas:

  • On Greenfield Rd. between 8 Mile and 12 Mile Rd.
  • 13 Mile Rd. and Greenfield
  • Woodward Ave. and Maple Rd.
  • Merriman Rd. and I-96
  • Wayne Rd. between Goddard and I-94
  • Evergreen and 12 Mile Rd
  • 8 Mile Rd. from the Lodge to Meyer Road.

In Livingston County, Sheriff Mike Murphy said emergency crews were busy dealing with small fires due to downed lines.

“It started with a couple of small grass fires, and as the wind continued to pick up we’ve had some trees down, some pretty good size branches down,” Murphy said. “At some of the intersections, the lights are malfunctioning.”

The sheriff urged drivers to use caution to avoid blowing debris and remember that, if you do encounter a blinking or dark traffic light, treat it as a four-way stop.

The wind is expected to die down by around 6 p.m.

Residents are reminded to stay away from and never touch a downed power line or pole. To report and outage or downed line, call 800-477-4747.

Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast and information from the roads during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See the live, local radar now at this link.

