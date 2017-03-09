Comcast Outages Widespread In Metro Detroit After Damaging Winds

DETROIT (WWJ) – Power outages for many mean no cable TV for some in metro Detroit.
Comcast on Thursday told WWJ Newsradio 950 a majority of its current service interruptions are related to power outages from high winds, downed lines and fallen trees on Wednesday,
The cable company said they’re aware of the problem and repairs are underway.
“Our network and technical operations teams have been working around-the-clock to restore service where it is feasible,” said Comcast spokesman Rob Ponto in an emailed statement.
Comcast says more than 450 generators are also being used to help restore service and that most of the outages will clear when power is restored. Additionally, teams will work to restore service where there is damage to the cable network when “the environment is deemed safe.”
While metro Detroiters tell WWJ that the Comcast outages are widespread, Comcast did not provide an estimate of how many customers are affected.
Meantime, a massive effort to restore power to more than half-a-million Southeast Michigan homes and businesses could last through the weekend, according to DTE Energy.
An estimated 800,000 DTE customers lost power Wednesday as wind gusts topping 60 miles per hour swept across the state. The utility described it as “the largest weather event in DTE history.”