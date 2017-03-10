Schools Closed Friday After Another Day Without Power

ALLEN PARK (WWJ) – Hundreds of schools are closed again Friday because of power outages left behind from Wednesday’s damaging winds.
DTE Energy says crews are working to restore service to more than 515,000 homes and businesses in southeast Michigan — down from 800,000. Restoration efforts will last through the weekend, with 90 percent of customers’ power restored by the end of the day Sunday.
Because the area is without power, more than 200 schools and education centers across the metro area are closed Friday.
The following districts are closed:
Allen Park
Southgate
Taylor
Trenton
Woodhaven/Brownstown
East Detroit Public
Ecorse
Melvindale/North Allen Park
River Rouge
Redford Union
Riverview
Romulus
Brighton
Clawson Public Schools
South Lyon Community Schools
Fitzgerald Public Schools
Fowlerville
Hazel Park Community Schools
Howell
Oak Park