Passenger Killed In Head-On Crash Overnight, Drunk Driving Suspected

March 14, 2017 6:33 AM

STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ) – Authorities say a passenger was killed in a head-on crash overnight that was likely fueled by alcohol.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Ryan Road just north of Metro Parkway in Sterling Heights.

Two vehicles crashed head-on; other circumstances weren’t immediately clear.

A 25-year-old man who was a passenger in one of the vehicles was killed. Two others were injured.

Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

