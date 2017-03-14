Passenger Killed In Head-On Crash Overnight, Drunk Driving Suspected

STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ) – Authorities say a passenger was killed in a head-on crash overnight that was likely fueled by alcohol.
The crash happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Ryan Road just north of Metro Parkway in Sterling Heights.
Two vehicles crashed head-on; other circumstances weren’t immediately clear.
A 25-year-old man who was a passenger in one of the vehicles was killed. Two others were injured.
Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
