Police: Man Threatens Stabbing In Fight Linked To Power Outage In Bloomfield Township

BLOOMFIELD TWP. (WWJ) – A 58-year-old man is jailed after he allegedly threatened family members and police with a knife in a fight during, and related to, the recent massive power outage.
On Monday, March 13, police were called to a home in the 6000 block of Indianwood Trail in Bloomfield Township about a domestic dispute.
According to investigators, a relative visiting from Florida got into an argument with the homeowners over use of a power generator. The argument escalated, police said, and the relative — identified as David Drouillard — threatened to stab family members as well as officers at the scene.
Drouillard was arrested and arraigned on a charge of domestic assault. He remains held at the Oakland County Jail on a $50,000 cash or surety bond.
A pre-trial hearing in the case is scheduled for Wednesday, April 5.
DTE Energy has said fewer than 2,000 customers remain without power after damaging winds knocked out electrical service to more than 800,000 home and businesses across Southeast Michigan. Some residents were in the dark for several days following the “largest weather event in DTE history.”
[Rumor Debunked: No $45 Voucher From DTE For Those Who Lost Power]