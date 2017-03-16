Residents Furious After 2 Detroit Police Officers Shot While Investigating Murder Of Sgt. Collin Rose

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroiters are outraged with news that two police officers were targeted by a gunman while protecting their city.

The shooting happened Wednesday night as the officers were conducting a narcotics investigation on the west side. Police Chief James Craig says the pair was approached by a man who was “acting fidgety.” He pulled out a gun and fired before the officers returned fire. That suspect — identified as 60-year-old Raymond Durham — was later arrested after an hours-long manhunt.

Craig says one officer was shot in the neck. The other officer was shot in the ankle, and body armor stopped two bullets to the chest.

“We talk about American Heroes — they were relentless, they never gave up, they were committed to the mission and we got the suspect,” said Craig.

Both officers are in stable condition at Detroit Receiving Hospital, and Craig said he’s optimistic.

“At this point they are being treated, their families are with them and we just hope that they’ll be walking out of here very soon,” he said.

Residents speaking with WWJ’s Laura Bonnell say they’re sick of hearing about officers being shot.

“I guess my concern is that there’s this sense of lawlessness here that people try to take matters into their own hands, they think they police are against them,” said one man. “There’s definitely an animosity there that needs to addressed, and I don’t know how that needs to be addressed.”

“It’s shocking,” another man said. “It’s really sad and I believe it’s one of the reasons we should have the death penalty in our state.”

“I’m appalled to hear that,” one woman said. “I think that’s an awful thing that’s going around the whole United States, you know, they’re just being killed and shot for senseless reasons.”

“It’s the ultimate tragedy because there’s enough violence as there is but we’re actually going after the people who are supposed to protect us from the violence,” said one man. “It’s incredibly depressing and you feel almost hopeless.”

“I feel bad for the officers. I mean, I’d protect them any way I could,” said one man, who was visibly upset. “These idiots need to be put back in jail, where ever they came from.”

The shooting happened in the area of Tillman and Ash — while police were continuing the investigation of the murder of Wayne State University police officer Collin Rose.

“Part of it was connected to Officer Rose,” said Craig. “They’ve been putting a lot of attention in that area trying to identify the person responsible for (killing) Officer Rose.”

An investigation is ongoing.