Test Drive Ends In 3-Vehicle Crash, Fuel Spill On Mound Road

WARREN (WWJ) – Authorities say an older couple taking a car on a test drive triggered a crash involving two trucks and fuel spill on a busy section of Mound Road.

Fire officials say three people were injured the crash that shut down northbound Mound between 13 Mile Rd. and Chicago Rd. for a couple of hours Tuesday.

Talking to WWJ’s Lauren Barthold at the scene, officials said a man was test driving the new Chevy Malibu with his wife in the passenger’s seat, when he mistook the gas pedal for the brakes.

“He clipped the pickup truck, which in turn hit the side of an 18-wheeler and it breached the saddle tank,” said Captain Lastrick, of the Warren Fire Department. “It dumped about 75 gallons of diesel fuel on Mound northbound, southbound to Chicago Road.”

He said they used about 100 bags of cat litter to soak up the spilled gas.

The pickup truck overturned in the crash, Lastrick said, and the driver is hospitalized with serious injuries. The man and the woman in the Malibu were also taken to a local hospital, but are expected to be OK.

It took awhile to clean up, but the roadway but reopened to traffic before 3 p.m. An investigation is ongoing.

