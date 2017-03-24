Competency Exam Ordered For Man Accused Of Shooting Detroit Police Officers

DETROIT (WWJ) – A man charged in the attempted murder of two Detroit police officers is being ordered to undergo competency and criminal responsibility exams.

Sixty-year-old Raymond Durham appeared briefly Friday morning before Judge Kenneth King, who granted his attorney’s request for a psychological exam.

Attorney Gabby Silver says Durham has so far not been able to assist her in his defense. She told the court he “appears to be somewhat delusional.”

“I’m a lawyer, not a doctor. So that’s what we do, we refer people for competency and criminal responsibility so that experts can talk to him and see what’s going on with him,” Silver told WWJ’s Vickie Thomas. “I’m not qualified to make that assessment.”

Durham is accused of shooting two Detroit police officers March 15 near Ash and Tillman near Detroit’s southwest side. One officer was shot in the neck; the other in the ankle, and body armor stopped two bullets to the chest.

Durham was taken into custody after a two-hour manhunt that night and taken to a local hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds he sustained when police returned fire.

Durham, who remains in custody without bond, is due back in court on June 16. He’s charged with 10 counts, including assault with intent to murder. As he was led from the courtroom Friday morning, a woman in the crowd shouted, “I love you, Raymond.” He did not respond.

Durham has also been named as the “prime suspect” in the slaying of Wayne State University Police Sgt. Collin Rose, who was gunned down while on patrol in Detroit in November.

Rose, 29, was shot in the head while attempting to stop a man near Wayne State’s campus. The five-year veteran of the department, who worked in the canine unit, had just radioed to say he was investigating possible thefts of navigation systems from cars and SUVs when he was killed.

DNA, police said, found on a flashlight collected by investigators at the murder scene matches Durham, who has not been charged in Rose’s death.