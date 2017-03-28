‘Pretty Disappointed About A Raid On My House’ Says State Senator Bert Johnson

HIGHLAND PARK (WWJ) – A Michigan lawmaker, under investigation by Michigan State Police and the FBI, surprised some when he showed up for work in the Senate chamber Tuesday.

Early in the morning, WWJ’s Vickie Thomas spoke exclusively with Sen. Bert Johnson, a Democrat, as he was leaving his Highland Park home —which was turned upside down by federal agents the previous day

“Pretty disappointed about a raid on my house, and obviously intruding on my family,” Johnson said. “And, you know, a raid on my office just the same. I’ve worked hard to grow a really good name and reputation for representing people, and I cherish this opportunity.”

“But, you know, at this moment, I don’t have enough information to truly discuss it,” he continued. “And, frankly, as I’m obtaining council, they will have that discussion for me publicly.”

Johnson said his elderly mother was inside the home while agents searched the house — on McLean Street near Woodward and Davison, at around 5 a.m. — carrying out boxes and a computer monitor. Agents, meantime, also raided his office in Lansing.

Johnson said he did not know the investigation was coming. He told Thomas he plans to meet with his attorney later in the day.

“I’m disappointed and more concerned for my family than anything, but we’re going to be OK,” Johnson added.

As for now: “…I’m going to be in the Capitol today, and I’m going to be voting as usual, and it’s another beautiful day in paradise.”

WWJ Lansing Bureau Chief Tim Skubick reported Sen. Johnson was spotted seated in the Senate chamber, and none of his colleagues came over to talk to him.

“We don’t expect him to speak on the Senate floor today, but he is here,” Skubick continued. “…The treatment that he’ll get from the Senate is that, basically, along with everybody else he is innocent until proven guilty. No charges have been bought against him, but, obviously, this is a bit of an embarrassment for the Senate.”

Skubick said he spoke with Senate Republican Leader Mike Kowall who said the situation presents “an image problem” for the governing body.

Johnson represents the state’s Second District, which includes Highland Park, Hamtramck, northeast Detroit, Harper Woods and the five Grosse Pointe communities.