Overturned Gravel Hauler Shuts Down Northbound I-75 After 8 Mile

HAZEL PARK (WWJ) – All northbound lanes of I-75 are shut down between 8 and 9 Mile roads in Hazel Park due to an accident involving an overturned gravel hauler.

Two trailers spilled dirt and debris the freeway after what authorities say was a chain-reaction crash that injured two people.

As of noon, WWJ’s Lorna Stevens reported traffic was stopped up all the way back to around 7 Mile Road. While some vehicles were getting by on the left shoulder, there were significant backups.

Police are on the scene. It may take authorities some time to clear the debris, and motorists are being urged to avoid the area. Dequindre, John R road or the I-75 Service Drive are among suggested alternates.

According to Hazel Park Fire Chief Richard Story, a woman in car was cut off by another driver, and that’s when the chain reaction began.

“(She) cut off the semi, semi locked up his brakes and then in turn his lost control and rolled his load,” Story said.

The driver who initially cut the woman off got away unscathed.

“…He or she wasn’t involved in the accident — so they probably didn’t even know what they did; probably just still driving down the road merrily,” Story said. “We don’t have any information on that vehicle, we don’t have a plate….Heard it was blue.”

Tim Wisebrod, owner-operator of TWI Trucking, said the truck driver thankfully was not too seriously injured.

Wisebrod was headed to Beaumont Hospital to check on his employee when he spoke with WWJ’s Dave Ramos. “You know, I asked them to take good care of my guy. They’re doing it it sounds like.”

Story said the woman who was in a car also suffered minor injuries.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the crash and has any information is asked to call Hazel Park police.

