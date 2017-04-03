Mike Epps Sorry For Dancing With Kangaroo On Detroit Stage [VIDEO]

April 3, 2017 1:51 PM
Filed Under: kangaroo, Mike Epps

DETROIT (AP/WWJ) — Actor and comedian Mike Epps is apologizing for dancing on stage with a kangaroo in front of a screaming crowd at a Detroit comedy show.

During a video of the event, Epps can be seen holding the animal’s harness. A man is seen on the video picking the animal up and carrying it around the stage.

CLICK HERE FOR THE NSFW VIDEO

Epps posted on Instagram late Sunday that he wants to “sincerely apologize to everybody.” He says things got out of hand but he didn’t mean any harm. He says he doesn’t own the kangaroo and plans to donate money to a foundation to help the animals.

TMZ reported Monday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture is investigating.

The USDA didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

This appears to be the kangaroo that was seen hopping recently down a Detroit street with a zookeeper, Javon Stacks, who said he was licensed as a traveling zoo. He brings the kangaroo and other animals to school events and kid’s parties.

Tanya Espinosa with the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Services said she’s aware of the situation and a complaint has been filed.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia