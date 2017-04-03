Mike Epps Sorry For Dancing With Kangaroo On Detroit Stage [VIDEO]

DETROIT (AP/WWJ) — Actor and comedian Mike Epps is apologizing for dancing on stage with a kangaroo in front of a screaming crowd at a Detroit comedy show.

During a video of the event, Epps can be seen holding the animal’s harness. A man is seen on the video picking the animal up and carrying it around the stage.

Whyyyy did they bring the kangaroo on stage at Mike Epps show 😩😭. I love Detroit pic.twitter.com/DoqNu4jcf6 — Amber ♍ (@_AmNico) April 1, 2017

Epps posted on Instagram late Sunday that he wants to “sincerely apologize to everybody.” He says things got out of hand but he didn’t mean any harm. He says he doesn’t own the kangaroo and plans to donate money to a foundation to help the animals.

TMZ reported Monday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture is investigating.

The USDA didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

This appears to be the kangaroo that was seen hopping recently down a Detroit street with a zookeeper, Javon Stacks, who said he was licensed as a traveling zoo. He brings the kangaroo and other animals to school events and kid’s parties.

Tanya Espinosa with the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Services said she’s aware of the situation and a complaint has been filed.

