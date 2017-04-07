OPENING DAY: CELEBRATE DETROIT'S OWN HOLIDAY! OPENING DAY BLOCK PARTY DETAILS|PARKING, TRAFFIC INFO|LEYLAND TALKS BULLPEN|'WIN IT FOR MR. I'WATCH THE PARTY LIVE|BALLPARK MENU|    

Groesbeck Closed For Removal Of Damaged Old Pedestrian Bridge

April 7, 2017 10:09 AM

MOUNT CLEMENS (WWJ) – The Rose Street pedestrian bridge in Mount Clemens needs to come down immediately.

That’s the word Friday morning from the Michigan Department of Transportation, which says the bridge was struck recently.  Inspectors say it’s no longer sound, must be removed and cannot have traffic underneath it.

MDOT says the foot bridge, over the intersection of Rose Street and M-97/Groesbeck, south of Hall Rd. — between Original Buscemi’s and the Mount Clemens Ice Arena — is expected to be pulled down by crews Friday afternoon.

Until the job is complete, Groesbeck will be closed between Cass and Elizabeth Rd.

Groesbeck expected to reopen to traffic very late Friday night or early Saturday morning.

It’s unclear at this time if there are plans to replace to bridge.

